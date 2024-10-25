From Christmas to Halloween: 1spin4win analyses the impact of seasonal slots on casino success

The 1spin4win team believes in crafting games that respect cultural traditions while delivering fun and engaging experiences for all players.

Press release.- As the leaves turn golden in autumn or the snow begins to blanket the ground, a special feeling of joy comes with the changing seasons. At 1spin4win, an online slot provider with over 130 games in the portfolio, they have been creating seasonal online slots that reflect the spirit of each holiday. From Halloween frights to Christmas delights, these games not only entertain but also forge emotional connections with players. In this article, the company takes a closer look at seasonal slots and finds out why they are valuable in today’s online casinos.

Why seasonal slots matter for player engagement

Seasonal slots are not just games; they celebrate the spirit of the holidays. As Easter, Halloween, or Christmas approaches, players seek themed slots that reflect the joy and excitement of the season. A Halloween game filled with spooky characters can evoke childhood thrills, while a Christmas slot can capture the warmth of family traditions. These games create an inviting atmosphere, encouraging players to engage more deeply.

These slots also attract new players. Their vibrant designs and relatable themes draw in newcomers eager to experience festive fun.

Moreover, introducing fresh seasonal slots keeps existing players engaged. Players love to see new content that aligns with their favourite holidays, which fosters loyalty and encourages return visits.

What truly sets seasonal slots apart is their emotional connection. They evoke feelings of joy and nostalgia, making each spin memorable. By tapping into these emotions, seasonal slots offer players a unique experience that can resonate long after the holidays have passed.

The art of seasonal slots at 1spin4win

1spin4win honours the cultural traditions of the regions while creating games, carefully selecting colours and symbols to respect each celebration. The company understands that every holiday blends history and emotions, and its team values the trust players place in the studio when choosing their seasonal games.

1spin4win’s Christmas and New Year slot lineup, such as Lucky Snowlight, Fruity Christmas, Lucky Christmas 243, and Lucky Eve 100, bring festive cheer to life. For St. Patrick’s Day, they have Lucky Clover Spins, Lucky Clover 243, and Lucky Clover 27, showcasing leprechauns, pots of gold, and shamrocks. Easter slots, including Diamond Easter, Lucky Easter 243, and Lucky Easter 10, delight with bright colours and Easter eggs. Recently, 1spin4win has launched its first Oktoberfest slot, Lucky Fest Hold and Win, which captures the joy of beer festivals with symbols like pretzels and beer mugs.

While the studio focuses on classic slot presentations, it also strives to introduce fresh ideas that stand out in a competitive industry. The goal is to deliver engaging experiences without compromising ethical standards or misrepresenting traditions. This balance is key to 1spin4win’s approach.

Olga Bogdanova, the art director at 1spin4win, added, “This year, we’re excited to introduce Mad Jack Hold and Win, a new addition to our Halloween slot collection, including our previous titles, Mighty Red, Werewolf’s Night, and Lucky Hell-o-Win. Mad Jack Hold and Win combines a zombie theme with farming. Players will enjoy a hardworking zombie character growing vegetables, adding a humorous twist to the Halloween atmosphere. With engaging features like the Hold and Win round and two Jackpots, we believe this game will be a hit for those looking for fun and a touch of spookiness.

“We aim to release more such games as we grow our portfolio and respond to strategic priorities. For instance, next year, we’ll add a Valentine’s Day-themed slot to our collection.”

The seasonal slot effect: Measuring success during festive times

Actually, these themed games not only attract players during festive times but also maintain interest throughout the year. The performance of seasonal slots is closely tied to specific holidays and regional relevance.

For instance, Halloween has become a widely celebrated event, and games associated with it have gained popularity across various locations. In contrast, the appeal of Christmas games varies from region to region, peaking at different times. In Western Europe, the highest activity for Christmas slots often occurs around December 20th, while in CIS regions, it peaks closer to December 30th. Factors like game mechanics, theme relevance, and promotional efforts heavily influence the success of these games.

Olga Hlukhovskaya, head of the Account Management Division at 1spin4win, commented, “On average, seasonal slots show a 126 per cent increase in bet volume compared to regular slots. For example, Halloween-themed games begin to see a surge in player engagement in early October, with the peak occurring from late October to early November.

“Take our Halloween game, Lucky Halloween. It saw a staggering 270 per cent rise in bets during October 2023, showcasing how some games thrive during their specific holidays. However, another title, Werewolf Night, experienced a 30 per cent increase in bets, even outside of the Halloween season. This trend can also be supported by casino operators who create special collections and promotions for themed games around this time.”

Overall, during holidays, player engagement in festive slots doubles. Recognising this interest, casinos often create dedicated categories for seasonal games, allowing players easy access to festive experiences. 1spin4win actively collaborates with clients to provide seasonal game collections and participate in themed promotions like tournaments and challenges. The studio also organizes its own promo activities, including Cash & Drops. Their next event, titled “New Year Prize Rush,” is planned for the upcoming holiday season, offering players a chance to win festive prizes and enjoy the holiday spirit.



Seasonal slots bring a unique energy to online casinos, sparking deeper engagement from players during festive times. These themed games not only capture the spirit of holidays but also offer something fresh and entertaining throughout the year. The 1spin4win team believes in crafting games that respect cultural traditions while delivering fun and engaging experiences for all players. Whether it’s Halloween, Christmas, or any other celebration, their seasonal slots mix timeless classics and special holiday touches.