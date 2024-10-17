1spin4win partners with EveryMatrix to strengthen its global presence

Through this new partnership, 1spin4win’s portfolio is now available to an even broader audience.

Press release.- This collaboration represents a major step forward for 1spin4win, propelling the studio further onto the international stage. Through EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine, 1spin4win’s portfolio of 100+ classic slot games will now be available to an even broader audience. With at least three new releases every month and over 400 clients served, 1spin4win is set to make an even greater impact in the igaming industry.

EveryMatrix delivers iGaming software, solutions, content and services for casino, sports betting, payments, and affiliate management to global Tier 1 operators as well as to newer brands.

Known for its flexible and compliant software, EveryMatrix allows operators to customise solutions with third-party and in-house technologies. Through this partnership, 1spin4win joins more than 355 global providers on CasinoEngine, which features a vast library of 36,000+ online casino games, providing operators and players with premium gaming content.

Stian Enger, head of casino at EveryMatrix, said: “We’re thrilled to bring 1spin4win into our ever-expanding network of content providers. Their classic slot games are a great addition to our extensive CasinoEngine library, offering our partners even more diversity in gaming experiences. This collaboration strengthens our commitment to delivering content that enhances player engagement and supports our operators in providing top-tier entertainment.”

Tanya Pisarchuk, sales manager at 1spin4win, added: “We are delighted to become part of EveryMatrix’s CasinoEngine portfolio, one of the industry’s leading and most respected aggregators. This strong partnership will drive us to set high standards for business development and grow together.”



