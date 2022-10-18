French gaming regulator revamps self-assessment tool

The ANJ has upgraded Evalujeu, a self-test for players.

France.- The French gambling regulator, l’Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ), has announced that it has updated its player self-assessment tool, Evalujeu. It’s updated the site’s branding and visual identity and added new features, including the ability to adapt the assessment to different types of gaming.

The gambling-harm evaluation tool was launched in 2015 and provides a 31-item questionnaire based on the Canadian Problem Gambling Index to help players assess their level of risk. It then proposes personalised advice and recommends options to manage gaming activity. Tools include deposit and betting limits, budget planners, game time limits and withdrawal thresholds.

The revamped site includes multi-media content, including videos of expert healthcare professionals speaking about gambling issues and podcast testimonials from players. Those using the site will be able to adapt the assessment to specific forms of gambling, for example, sports betting.

The ANJ says there are around one million moderate-risk gamblers in France and around 370,000 high-risk players. The latter is an increase from 200,000 in 2014.

French gambling revenue was up by 6.9 per cent for January to June thanks to the full opening of land-based venues, but online gambling revenue fell by 11.2 per cent.

The ANJ has made changes to its nine-member board. Isabelle Falque Pierrotin remains president but three members have been replaced. Board members Éliane Houlette, Mario Blaise and Wilfried Sand-Zantman chose not to continue with their roles. They have been replaced by Thomas de Ricolfis, Jean-Pierre Couteron and Isabelle Bordry.