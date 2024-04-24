French gambling revenue up 3.5 per cent in 2023

The ANJ has reported growth in all verticals.

France.- The French gambling regulator L’Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ) has reported definitive revenue figures for full-year 2023. Gross gaming revenue was up 3.5 per cent year-on-year at €13.4bn.

The regulator noted that growth was observed across all verticals, leading to record activity for the sector after stabilisation in 2022 following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. It noted that while growth was slightly below the Europe-wide average of 5.5 per cent, it was comparable to the neighbouring markets of Germany, the UK and Spain.

The former monopoly operators Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) and PMU together accounted for 62.7 per cent of all gross gambling revenue with €6.6bn and €1.7bn respectively. FDJ’s land-based and online sports betting revenue was up 10.4 per cent at €1bn. It now operates in all segments after its Q3 acquisition of ZEturf. For its part, PMU reached pre-pandemic levels.

Casino operators’ combined GGR was €2.7bn, up 8 per cent. The ANJ said most land-based casino operators saw higher revenue than in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 80 per cent of revenue was from slots.

Online gambling GGR was up 7.2 per cent at €2.3bn, with sports betting accounting for 63.3 per cent, online poker 21.6 per cent and online horse racing tote betting 15 per cent. Online casino is not regulated in France. Sports betting revenue was up 6.4% to €1.5bn and stakes were up 2.2 per cent at €8.5bn. However, there was a 3.9 per cent drop in the number of active accounts.

The ANJ warned operators to be particularly attentive to player behaviour to ensure there is not an acceleration in intense gambling amid the Euro 2024 football tournament and the Paris Olympic Games this summer.

ANJ president Isabelle Falque-Pierrotin said: “The healthy state of the market demonstrates that demanding regulation is not a brake on development. This growth makes the objective of reducing the number of excessive gamblers, which the ANJ has placed at the heart of its action for the coming years, all the more relevant.”

Earlier this week, la Française des Jeux (FDJ) reported that its Q1 revenue was up 7.2% at €710m. Gaming revenue was €645m, up 3.1 per cent year-on-year. While total revenue growth didn’t quite reach the group’s target of 8 per cent, FDJ expects the upcoming Euro 2024 football championship and the Paris Olympic Games will take it over that line.