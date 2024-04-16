Frederik Niehusen: “In the ever-changing world of Latin American gaming, Booming Games is gearing up to play a key role”

Frederik Niehusen, CCO at Booming Games, delves into the company’s SiGMA Americas showcase highlights, Latin American gaming market trends, and strategic moves in the region.

Exclusive interview.- Frederik Niehusen, chief commercial officer at Booming Games, spoke with Focus Gaming News about the company’s attendance at SiGMA Americas, the evolving Latin American gaming market, and Booming Games’ strategic initiatives in the region.

What were some key highlights of Booming Games’ showcase at SiGMA Americas? What should LatAm customers keep an eye out for?

Our showcase at SiGMA Americas was a phenomenal opportunity to connect with industry leaders and showcase our latest innovations. One of the key highlights was our unveiling of several new titles tailored for the Latin American market.

With the rapid growth of online gaming in the region, we’ve prioritized the development of games that resonate with LatAm customers, offering exciting themes and engaging gameplay experiences.

We used the platform to discuss the evolving regulatory landscape in Latin America, particularly in countries like Brazil. As new online gaming regulations continue to emerge, it’s crucial for both operators and suppliers to stay informed.

At Booming Games, we’re closely monitoring these developments to ensure compliance and provide our customers with the best possible gaming experience.

Latin American customers should keep an eye out for our releases, and adhere to the highest standards of quality and fairness. Our top-performing game, Burning Classics, is doing exceptionally well in the LatAm market, and we also acknowledge that our new releases are also gaining popularity in this fast-growing market.

What do you think are the main topics that dominate the Latin American gaming market today?

The Latin American gaming market is currently experiencing significant growth and evolution, with several key topics dominating industry discussions.

One of the foremost topics is the emergence of new regulatory frameworks across various countries in the region. As governments in Latin America recognize the economic potential of the igaming industry, they’re increasingly implementing regulations to ensure responsible gaming practices and consumer protection.

The convergence of gaming and entertainment is reshaping the landscape of the Latin American market. From the rise of esports and live casino gaming to the integration of gamification elements in traditional casino games, there’s a growing demand for innovative and immersive gaming experiences.

Operators who can effectively leverage these trends stand to gain a competitive edge in the dynamic Latin American gaming market.

Your exclusive collaboration with Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho holds particular significance in this context, what can you tell us about the importance of the collaboration?

Our collaboration with Ronaldinho represents a significant milestone for Booming Games and holds importance in the Latin American gaming market. Beyond just the excitement of partnering with a football icon of Ronaldinho’s calibre, this collaboration has far-reaching implications for our brand awareness and industry relationships.

The partnership with Ronaldinho has propelled our brand into the spotlight, garnering attention from players, operators, and industry stakeholders alike. His global appeal and iconic status have elevated our brand recognition, helping us stand out in a crowded market.

Teaming up with Ronaldinho has helped us connect with major players in the igaming industry. By joining forces with such a well-known figure, we’ve made friends with some big names, expanding our reach and tapping into new markets.

The exclusive release of our first game of the series, Ronaldinho Spins, will debut before the network release, available exclusively with top-tier operators. This strategic approach not only generates buzz and anticipation but also establishes our game as a must-have offering for operators seeking to attract and retain players.

We’ve also witnessed a surge of interest from affiliates, streamers, and influencers eager to promote our game with Ronaldinho. Their enthusiasm and endorsement have further amplified our brand visibility and engagement, driving excitement and anticipation among players.

Why do you think it is so important to participate in Latin American events?

Participating in Latin American events is crucial for several reasons. Firstly, these events provide us with invaluable opportunities to connect directly with our target audience and industry peers in the region.

By being present at these events, we can better understand the unique needs and preferences of Latin American players, allowing us to tailor our products and services accordingly.

Latin American events serve as platforms for networking and collaboration. We can forge partnerships with local operators, affiliates, and other stakeholders, facilitating our expansion and growth in the region.

These events enable us to stay abreast of the latest trends, regulations, and market developments in Latin America, ensuring that we remain agile and responsive to changes in the dynamic gaming landscape.

Another aspect is building brand awareness and establishing trust within the region. These events serve as prime opportunities to showcase our brand values, commitment to quality, and dedication to the Latin American gaming community.

By actively engaging with attendees and stakeholders, we can reinforce our brand identity and build credibility, laying the foundation for long-term relationships and customer loyalty.

You have recently entered the Peruvian market, what do you think about the Peruvian regulation? What other regulated markets are you targeting?

Entering the Peruvian market is a thrilling step for us, and we’re really excited about it. The Peruvian regulations seem to be quite promising, as they prioritize player safety and fair gaming – values that are important to us too. We’re looking forward to being a part of this market and making a positive impact.

As for our next moves, we’re eyeing some other regulated markets too. We can also operate in Peru and are certified and live in Colombia. Each of these markets has its own unique vibe and player base, and we’re keen to explore the opportunities they offer. Our goal is to expand our reach and bring our games to players all around the globe.

What role is going to take Booming Games in the fast-changing Latin American landscape?

In the ever-changing world of Latin American gaming, Booming Games is gearing up to play a key role. We’re not just here to offer games; we’re here to shake things up, bring fresh ideas, and make gaming more exciting for everyone involved.

Our mission is simple: to provide top-notch games that Latin American players love. We’re all about creating experiences that grab your attention and keep you coming back for more. And we’re not doing it alone – we’re teaming up with local operators and partners to make sure our games hit the mark every time.

As the gaming scene in Latin America keeps evolving, we’re right there in the thick of it, pushing boundaries and setting new standards. Our goal is to be more than just another game provider; we want to be a driving force for positive change in the industry, making gaming better for everyone, one game at a time.

Technology and wider access to new tools have made the competition even greater. How do you stay ahead of the curve?

Staying ahead of the game in such a competitive industry isn’t easy, but it’s all about keeping things fresh and exciting. At Booming Games, we’re constantly brainstorming and tinkering with new ideas to keep our players hooked.

Our secret weapon? Gamification tools like tournaments and bonus spins. These aren’t just fancy bells and whistles – they’re ways to make the gaming experience more interactive and fun. Whether you’re competing against other players or scoring some extra spins, it’s all about keeping things interesting.

And that’s not all. We’re also expanding our horizons with new types of games. We’re talking crash games, mini-games – you name it. We want to offer our players a whole smorgasbord of options, so there’s always something new to try.

As for me, I’m all about staying ahead of the curve. I’m constantly keeping an eye on industry trends, listening to player feedback, and dreaming up new ways to shake things up. Because at the end of the day, it’s all about keeping the excitement alive and giving our players the best experience possible.