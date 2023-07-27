France sees record full-year gambling revenue

The ANJ has reported that gambling revenue rose by 20 per cent year-on-year.

France.- The French gambling regulator l’Autorité Nationale des Jeux (ANJ) has reported that gambling revenue in France reached €12.9bn in 2022, rising 20 per cent year-on-year. Online gambling generated €2.17bn, €1.38bn from sports betting, €442m from online poker and €346m from online horse racing bets.

The monopoly operators Française des Jeux (FDJ) and Pari-Mutuel Urbain (PMU) generated €8.20bn of the total. Meanwhile, land-based casinos and gaming venues generated €2.59bn. Casino revenue increased by 130 per cent to €2.48bn and gaming hall revenue by 189 per cent to €107m. The steep rise was due to Covid-10 countermeasures in the prior year.

In its annual report, the ANJ also highlighted its measures on gambling advertising and safer gambling. It noted that it had taken action after seeing a saturation of gambling adverts during UEFA Euro 2020 in 2021, leading to operators signing marketing charters ahead of the 2022 Fifa World Cup.

Earlier this month, the ANJ announced that it is working with the national advertising watchdog Autorité de Régulation Professionnelle de la Publicité (ARPP) to review regulations for gambling adverts.

The ANJ said it will work with the ARPP to analyse the current advertising practices of French gambling licensees ahead of major sporting events including the 2023 Rugby World Cup and the 2024 Olympic Games with a view to improve regulations.