Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut opens new High Stakes Bingo Hall

Foxwoods Resort Casino celebrated the opening of the resort casino’s new High Stakes Bingo Hall.

US.- On the year of its 30th anniversary, Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut opened a 2,200-seat High Stakes Bingo Hall. The new offering will provide higher-stakes bingo games and expanded prize pools for guests.

Jason Guyot, Foxwoods’ president and CEO, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to open our new High Stakes Bingo Hall at Foxwoods. You’re standing in a 2,200 square foot brand new, state-of-the-art bingo hall. It’s a $7m project. We’ve been working on it for about a year.”

The new High Stakes Bingo Hall opens from Wednesday to Sunday, and there are two sessions a day. One starts at 10 a.m. and the other starts at 7:30 p.m. People must be 18 or older to play.

“Bingo’s running right now five days a week, two sessions a day and each session it will be either $15 or $25 entry and you can get anywhere from $10,000 to $15,000 each session,” explained Guyot.

More enhancements are coming to the resort as part of the celebration, including a new VIP Canopy Players’ Lounge opening this month, dining additions including the upcoming opening of Sushi by Bou and a completely redesigned Golden Dragon restaurant slated to open this winter, exclusive parking and upgraded benefits for rewards members, and more.

Also, Foxwoods is welcoming the Great Wolf Lodge at Mashantucket to the property, expected to open in 2024.

In November, Foxwoods Resort Casino and DraftKings announced the opening of the new DraftKings Sportsbook in Connecticut to replace a temporary location. Located in the Great Cedar area of the Foxwoods Resort, the new two-story, 12,000-plus square foot sportsbook includes wall-to-wall televisions, multiple VIP rooms, two full bars, and a restaurant.