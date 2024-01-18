Foxwoods Resort Casino and Provista celebrate eight-year partnership

Since the Provista Hospitality Programs inception in 2015, Foxwoods has achieved significant cost savings.

US.- Foxwoods Resort Casino, in Connecticut, and group purchasing organization Provista, are celebrating their eight-year partnership. Since the Provista Hospitality Program’s inception in 2015, with Foxwoods as the inaugural member, Foxwoods has achieved significant cost savings, totalling more than 12% across supply chain expenses.

Provista Hospitality Program now extends its benefits to more than 100,000 members. This expanded program covers a wide spectrum of industries, including hotels, resorts, casinos, museums, entertainment and expo centres.

Philip Minichino, chief procurement officer at Foxwoods Resort Casino, said: “When we approached Provista years ago, we were seeking a way to optimize our procurement processes, reduce costs, and enhance efficiency. The collaboration resulted in the creation of the Provista Hospitality Program, which has allowed us to reduce the number of distributors and suppliers, without clogging up our docks. Not only has Provista saved us dollars and effort but also, they are a true partner and have allowed us to focus on delivering exceptional guest experiences.”

David Richard, associate principal, culinary strategy and solutions at Provista, added: “We’re grateful for this longstanding relationship with Foxwoods and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation. A big thank you to Jason Guyot, president & CEO of Foxwoods Resort Casino, Phil Minichino and Eddie Allen, who have all been instrumental in bringing this program to life. We are thrilled with the success and are excited that the partnership has expanded to areas beyond the plate.”

In 2022, Foxwoods Resort Casino celebrated its 30th anniversary with an announcement of new spaces at the venue. Foxwoods Resort Casino planed to open 50,000 square feet of new gaming space as well as a new restaurant.

Connecticut’s Mohegan Sun to open new restaurant in 2024

Mohegan Sun in Connecticut announced the opening of The Shed restaurant by John J. Tunney III. The new dining offering will be located in the Casino of the Earth space, adjacent to Ballo Italian Restaurant. The 8,100-square-foot space is set to open in spring 2024.

The first The Shed was established in 2017. The Mohegan Sun location will join locations in Huntington, West Sayville, Plainview and Westbury, all in New York. It offers US food including brunch, lunch and dinner options.