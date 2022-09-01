Foxwoods Resort Casino announces $85m expansion project

Construction on the new project is expected to begin in November.

Connecticut´s venue has announced it will add a new gaming space, restaurant, more bar areas, and more.

US.- Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut continues with its 30th anniversary celebrations with the announcement of new spaces at the venue. Foxwoods Resort Casino announced it plans to open 50,000 square feet of new gaming space next year as well as a new restaurant. Construction on the new project, which will be located in the Grand Pequot area of the resort, is expected to begin in November.

Foxwoods, which is owned and operated by the Mashantucket Pequot tribe, one of the two federally recognized tribes in Connecticut, said the new development project is set to open in the summer of 2023 and will cost around $85m.

“From our modest bingo beginnings in 1986 to the impressive, full sweep of gaming options now available at Foxwoods, we are excited to announce yet another amenity that will entice guests from near and far to visit,” Jason Guyot, Foxwoods’ president and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Through our team’s shared commitment of evolving the Foxwoods experience, together we are continuing to redefine what it means to be a leader in hospitality, gaming and entertainment, and cannot wait to bring this vision to life.”

The casino project will include a 50,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art gaming space with table games and slot machines, a new high-limit slot area, an expansive bar with slot machines, and a new cage that will support both casinos.

The project will also introduce a 13,000-square-foot iconic celebrity chef-branded restaurant that will be revealed later this year.

In July, Foxwoods Resort Casino in Connecticut opened a 2,200-seat High Stakes Bingo Hall. The new offering provides higher-stakes bingo games and expanded prize pools for guests.

Foxwoods is also welcoming the Great Wolf Lodge at Mashantucket to the property, expected to open in 2024.

In November, Foxwoods Resort Casino and DraftKings announced the opening of the new DraftKings Sportsbook in Connecticut to replace a temporary location. Located in the Great Cedar area of the Foxwoods Resort, the new two-story, 12,000-plus square foot sportsbook includes wall-to-wall televisions, multiple VIP rooms, two full bars, and a restaurant.