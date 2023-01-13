Relax Gaming receives licence in Greece

Players at Greek licenced operators will have access to Relax Gaming’s proprietary content.

Greece.- Igaming content provider Relax Gaming is set to enter the Greek market having received licencing approval from the Hellenic Gaming Commission. Players at licenced operators in Greece will have access to Relax Gaming’s proprietary content including Temple Tumble 2 Dream Drop, Net Gains and Money Train 3.

Alexia Smilovic Ronde, chief regulatory officer at Relax Gaming, said: “We’re delighted that Relax Gaming has been issued an igaming supplier licence by the Hellenic Gaming Commission. We’re pleased to continue our global scale expansion within a jurisdiction that has such a huge potential for growth in the online casino sphere. We’ll keep a close eye on regional regulatory developments to continue with its successful journey of expansion in newly regulated markets.”

Recently, the Swedish game provider, Lady Luck Games, signed a partnership agreement with Relax Gaming, forming part of its leading distribution programme, Powered By Relax.

In total, Relax Gaming provides more than 4,000 online casino games, from its high-performing proprietary slots to a significant, varied library of content from hand-picked third-party studios via its partnership programmes.