Flutter to expand staff at Romanian tech hub

The gaming operator has revealed plans to hire 500 software developers and IT engineers at the Romanian site.

Romania. Dublin-based gaming operator Flutter Entertainment is expanding its Betfair development centre in Romania. It’s told Romanian media that it plans to recruit 500 new software developers and IT engineers for its Betfair Cluj Napoca tech hub. It will expand the current staff of 1,000 to 1,500 by the end of 2023 trading.

Betfair opened its hub in Cluj Napoca, in northwestern Romania’s Transylvania region, in 2015 before its £4bn merger with Paddy Power. It serves as Flutter’s main hub for software programming, data security and management, IT infrastructure and technical assistance for all of its brands and in all of its territories.

The expansion will serve to integrate assets from Flutter’s latest acquisitions: Tombola, the UK’s biggest online bingo room, and Sisal, which operates Italy’s SuperEnalotto lottery.

Sisal was a contender for the next UK National Lottery licence and has joined Camelot in launching a legal appeal against the Gambling Commission’s decision to choose Allwyn as its preferred bidder.

Betfair Romania general manager Ioana Popa told local press: “It’s an ambitious plan and the steady growth rate we’ve had, including over the last two years, gives us confidence that it’s realistic to achieve.”

Popa said Betfair Cluj was recruiting for roles across all levels of IT management. New recruits will work in gaming, IT infrastructure, customer tech, security, data provisions, marketing and shared services.

She said: “Betfair Cluj is a centre of excellence in software and shared services, the largest of the Flutter Entertainment group, with an impressive portfolio of our own products.

“We provide an attractive mix of projects, technologies and benefits that IT professionals are looking for for a long-term career, and we pride ourselves on an organisational culture that encourages diversity, creativity and flexibility. We expect to reach the threshold of 1,500 employees by the end of 2023.”

