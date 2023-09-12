Flutter rebrands PokerStars VR as Vegas Infinite

The company is conducting a “full-scale overhaul” of its social casino poker video game.

Ireland.- Flutter has announced the rebranding of its PokerStars VR free-to-play social casino videogame. As part of a “full-scale overhaul”, PokerStar’s virtual reality product will now be named Vegas Infinite and will feature a bespoke 3D virtual cityscape with personal player suites, luxury casinos and rooftop locations.

The game, which launched in 2018, will also be extended to PC with no headset needed via Steam VR and Meta Quest VR. Flutter has expanded the game since its acquisition of PokerStars in 2021, adding blackjack, craps, roulette, slots and the proprietary Rocket Rush. It’s also hosted Spin & Go poker, MTTs and the poker tournament series, the Metaverse Poker Tour (MPT).

PokerStars said: “The virtual destination has also grown to include personal suites and dressing rooms, a luxury casino floor in Casino One, The Gallery casino exclusive to high-rollers, and The Rooftop, a subscriber-only rooftop escape overlooking the soaring Vegas Infinite cityscape.” The game has also added the ToxMod AI live chat monitoring tool to assist its moderation team.

James O’Reilly, PokerStars director of VR and Innovation, stated: “As we approach our fifth anniversary, it’s incredible to think how far our game has come.

“From a cutting-edge experiment in applying virtual reality to the poker table, we’ve grown to become a living entertainment destination with a full suite of games and experiences played in otherworldly environments that are home to an avid community of players. Today, we’re much more than poker and much more than VR. Vegas Infinite is where we’re taking our players next and there’s lots more in store.”

