Florida’s Miccosukee Casino & Resort to open smoking section

The Miami resort will launch the smoking section this summer.

US.- Miccosukee Casino & Resort in Miami is to open a new smoking section in the northwest corner of the property. Opening this summer, the new section is equipped with an air filtration system to preserve air quality in non-smoking areas. The space features 117 slot machines, a bar with four 75-inch TVs and eight bar-top slot machines.

General manager Brad Rhines said: “At Miccosukee Casino & Resort, we value our customers’ feedback, and we strive to meet their needs. Many of our guests have requested a new, indoor, dedicated smoking section, and I am proud that we will be unveiling this unique attraction to them very soon. It’s a fusion of gaming, sophisticated design, and an upscale bar, all created to cater to our distinguished guests.”

Smoking at casinos has been a contentious issue, with workers in Atlantic City pushing for a ban.