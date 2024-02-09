First SOFTSWISS Prime Network Jackpot strikes €244K+

The first Prime Network Jackpot, launched in October 2023, was claimed on February 7, awarding a EUR244,742.34 prize.

Press release.- After much anticipation, the first Prime Network Jackpot, launched by the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator in October 2023, was finally claimed on 7 February. The fortunate winner walks away with a EUR 244,742.34 prize.

In the Prime Network Jackpot campaign, operators collectively establish shared, player-driven prize pools. Winnings are paid from such shared pools, not by individual operators. This approach offers more significant rewards to boost player engagement and loyalty while streamlining operator costs.

During the Prime Network Jackpot campaign, casino players could join the online jackpot with a minimal bet of just 1 euro, without additional fees. From October 2023 to February 2024, approximately 1 billion euro in bets were wagered in the Prime Network Jackpot pool.

The first draw of the Prime Network Jackpot, hosted by Fastpay Casino, saw a lucky player strike 244,742.34 euro in a BGaming-designed game. In comparison, winnings from regular non-network progressive jackpots typically do not exceed 30K-50K euro.

Following the success of the initial draw, the SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator is launching its next Prime Network Jackpot campaign.

Aliaksei Douhin, head of SOFTSWISS Jackpot Aggregator at SOFTSWISS, commented: “We’re thrilled that the long-awaited win happened during the ICE industry event, an ideal time for the community to connect and share insights. This win provides an additional reason for celebration with our partners.

Following our initial online progressive network jackpot campaign with a starting 100,000 euro prize pool, we’re immediately launching a new one starting at 300,000 euro. This campaign offers substantial rewards for players and facilitates jackpot payouts from the collective prize pool. It serves as an effective marketing strategy to engage and attract users, a pertinent topic for discussion at ICE and, particularly, at our stand.”

Fastpay Casino representative shares their excitement: “Hosting the inaugural draw of SOFTSWISS’ Prime Network Jackpot campaign has been an honour and a stroke of fortune for us. Among the many participating casinos, ours was privileged to be the first to celebrate a winner in this exciting campaign.

“It’s particularly symbolic that the win occurred in a game developed exclusively for us by BGaming – Fastpay Bonanza. This event underscores the advantages of collaborative network jackpots and affirms our commitment to providing exceptional gaming experiences. We look forward to hosting more such exciting events, continuing to create winners among our players and our casino community.”

Marina Ostrovtsova, CEO at BGaming, said: “It’s gratifying to see players enthusiastically embracing fresh industry initiatives, like the SOFTSWISS Prime Network Jackpot campaign.

“We’re glad to mark the first winner in BGaming’s game, tailored specifically for Fastpay Casino. We’re thankful to the partners involved. As BGaming continues to create customised games and engaging online casino titles, we eagerly anticipate more SOFTSWISS’ campaigns.”

During the Prime Network Jackpot campaign, participating casinos reported notable growth in key performance indicators compared to periods when only regular, non-network jackpots were in use. Specifically, there was a 7.76 per cent increase in turnover, a 2.43 per cent rise in total bets, and a 3.87 per cent growth in deposit sums.

These figures demonstrate the positive impact of the Prime Jackpot on casino operations. The Prime Network Jackpot is becoming a strategic tool for casinos to enhance their business metrics and engage players.