FeedConstruct introduces the Friendship platform

According to the company, the new platform is “the one-stop hub for live video streaming.”

Press release.- FeedConstruct has introduced the Friendship platform, which is designed to bring sports video content owners and buyers together. This platform is a one-stop hub where sports federations, leagues, clubs, and other content rights holders can effortlessly distribute their video content to a wide network of sports betting operators and others in need of sports video content.

The Friendship platform is designed to connect video providers with buyers through a cutting-edge marketplace, offering a content and stream management platform, fast and reliable delivery channels along transparent tracking mechanisms. FeedConstruct’s partners already provide more than 220,000 exclusive live sports video events annually, covering over 20 sports and eSports, to a network of 300+ worldwide clients.

As an aggregator, the platform integrates video providers, creates a unified calendar and delivers streams based on different business models, either through API or directly within the platform.

For content rights holders, the platform offers flexible monetization options, allowing them to set custom prices, control access by geolocation, and benefit from detailed analytics on audience engagement and streams. The platform also provides comprehensive sales reports.

For content buyers, the Friendship platform ensures access to a large selection of exclusive and diverse live events, with options for both automated and manual booking. The platform supports various business models, including fixed packages, pay-per-match (PPM), or a mix of both. Buyers can also take advantage of easy integration and low-latency streaming. Detailed reports on bookings and viewership are available as well.