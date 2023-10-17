FeedConstruct is introducing its white-label OTT solution

FeedConstruct has introduced its B2B OTT solution tailored for right-holders, federations, and media providers.

Press release.- In a world where streaming is the future, FeedConstruct proudly introduces its B2B OTT solution tailored for right-holders, federations, and media providers. This user-friendly platform will empower sports organisations and content creators to digitise and share sports content efficiently.

Our platform is accessible through both mobile and TV apps, available on native iOS and Android applications. Due to this, your audience can easily access live streaming, video-on-demand, and catch-up options, all at their fingertips. But it doesn’t stop there. As monetisation is key, our OTT platform offers flexible ways to make your content work for you.

What sets FeedConstruct’s OTT platform apart is its branding flexibility, enabling you to showcase your unique identity through customised design features. It also provides detailed performance insights for data-driven decisions that bring success. Moreover, we can seamlessly integrate payment and CRM solutions while also offering customisable subscription plans.

Don’t miss the chance: engage your fans, broaden your audience and monetise. In this digital age of sports content delivery, FeedConstruct’s OTT platform isn’t just an advantage; it’s the future.

