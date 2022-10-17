FDJ reports 11.9% increase in revenue for Q3

The French operator has increased its full-year forecast as a result.

France.- Française des Jeux (FDJ), which operates France’s national lottery, has reported a rise in revenue in Q3 of 11.9 per cent year-on-year. It saw revenue increase across both online and retail channels, with retail point-of-sale business doing particularly well.

Point-of-sale stakes rose 6 per cent year-on-year to €4.3m, marking a rebound after the return of normal operations following pandemic restrictions. Digital stakes rose by 35 per cent to €643m.

Lottery games remained the main source of revenue, contributing €478m in revenue, an increase of 14 per cent year-on-year. Sports betting revenue was steady at €97m, although stakes were up by 9 per cent. Revenue from other activities was up 500 per cent from €3m to €18m.

As a result, FDJ has upped its full-year revenue and earnings forecasts. It’s increased its expectations for year-on-year revenue growth from 5 per cent to 8 per cent. It increased guidance on earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation from 23.5 per cent to 24 per cent.

FDJ chairwoman and chief executive Stéphane Pallez said: “The strong momentum recorded by the group at the beginning of the year continued into the third quarter.

“We are particularly pleased with the return of our point-of-sale network to a healthy business dynamic, with quarterly stakes up by 6 per cent

“Our digital business continues to attract a growing number of players, almost five million. The good performance expected for the full year reflects the relevance of our strategy, which is based on these two distribution channels, and confirms our long-term responsible growth model.”

Switzerland’s Loterie Romande has selected FDJ Gaming Solutions to port its interactive games and provide exclusive online lottery content through its content platform Interactive Factory.

Meanwhile, Group FDJ has launched its Nirio payments service with the Confederation of Tobacconists. The service allows customers to pay bills and rent via bars, tobacconists and newsagents. FDJ says it will be France’s leading local payments service.

Some 10,000 FDJ partner merchants will offer the service to customers, with 5,000 already being approved by the financial watchdog Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR).

FDJ has been looking to expand beyond its traditional lottery operation. It entered exclusive negotiations with a view to buy the point-of-sale and payment provider Aleda in July as part of its strategy to develop its payment and services business.

This month, it announced that it has entered exclusive negotiations about a possible acquisition of the online horse racing and sports betting brand ZEturf Group. The acquisition would boost FDJ’s plans to expand its presence in the online gambling market.