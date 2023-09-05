FBMDS set to dazzle SBC Barcelona with thrilling game launches

Attendees can also look forward to an enlightening igaming Talk hosted by FBMDS.

Press release.- FBM Digital Systems, the digital force from the FBM Group, a pioneer in the global igaming industry, announces its participation in the upcoming SBC Summit Barcelona 2023 with a thrilling online gaming portfolio, promising new products and plenty of reasons to connect at booth CG36. Taking place from September 19th to 21st at the Fira Montjuïc Barcelona, the event will gather thousands of casino enthusiasts.

FBMDS is geared up to showcase its diverse portfolio of more than 70 online casino games, including world-leading video bingos, crash games, slots games, and table games. Featuring cutting-edge technology and immersive gameplay, this participation reflects the company’s commitment to innovation and its enduring dedication to enhancing the iGaming landscape.

According to Guilherme Graziani, FBMDS’ Account Manager, “FBMDS is excited to participate in SBC Barcelona, reinforcing our commitment to understanding and serving the unique needs of the Spanish audience while building lasting relationships in the dynamic LATAM landscape. Our presence at this event is an excellent opportunity to connect face-to-face with valued partners and potential clients. Particularly in LatAm, where we’re deeply invested, we’re keen on customizing solutions that align with the distinct market needs across the region.

At the fair, FBMDS will be displaying new crash game products ready to boost any casino’s portfolio. The brand’s new game Champion Tales, inspired by Mr. Champion’s travelling spree, offers both thrilling gameplay and exceptional profitability and ensures player engagement like never before in a game type with a growing popularity.

Besides Champion Tales, another crash game novelty is ready to be unveiled at the event. Based on a sports theme, the Multi Champion crash game delivers its own league of entertainment rolled into one incredible package.

Attendees can also look forward to an enlightening igaming Talk hosted by FBMDS, titled “Cross-Functional Leadership – Same Product, Different Ideas”, slated for Thursday, September 21st. In this insightful debate, Guilherme Graziani promises to provide a deep dive into the nuances of cross-functional collaboration within the iGaming industry.

The company’s presence at SBC Summit Barcelona signifies an exceptional opportunity for attendees to experience the convergence of innovation, entertainment, and forward-thinking technology. As the event draws nearer, FBMDS looks forward to welcoming clients, partners, media representatives, and industry professionals to booth CG36 and discussions.

