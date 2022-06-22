FBMDS launches a typical Portuguese slot at Solverde.pt

FBMDS launches the slot Virá Festa™ at Solverde.pt and promises a true festival of prizes for the players of this online casino.

Press release.- This is a thematic game focused on the Portuguese tradition that combines graphics and sounds typical of the national summer parties with two captivating features – Expanding Wild and Stacked Wild. The game also has a launch tournament associated with more than 2500 euros in prizes to distribute!

June marks the beginning of the celebrations season in Portugal. From the North to the South of the country, people gather in the streets, socialize and dance while listening to Portuguese music. This was the inspiration behind the challenge that FBMDS presented to Solverde for the launch of Virá Festa™ – a thematic slot specifically designed for the Portuguese market. This is a product that pays tribute to the local tradition, moving players automatically to the streets and to an environment of joy, euphoria and sharing that any person can enjoy during the popular Portuguese parties.

For Mário Silva, head of operations at FBM Digital Systems, this game materializes the approach that FBMDS wants to follow in the iGaming market. “Virá Festa is everything we want to do as a player in the online casino industry. This is a game that results from an intensive collaboration process with Solverde.pt regarding the product and marketing strategy. The final output is visible: we have a slot with captivating graphics and sounds, good features and a customized game experience with the Portuguese players in mind.”, completes the FBMDS representative.

For Sílvia Meneses, head of casino at Solverde.pt, this launch means a new chapter of success in a close partnership between the two brands. “Our connection with FBMDS has brought regular novelties to our players at Solverde.pt, and this new game reinforces the conviction that we can continue building good surprises for the iGaming universe in a long-term vision“, affirms the Solverde.pt representative.

Two features and one tournament that deserve fireworks!

Virá Festa™ has graphics and sounds adapted to the Portuguese tradition and two features for the players to explore: Expanding Wild and Stacked Wild. The first one is visible in the main game because wild symbols can appear on reels and maintain their dimension or expand and cover all the reels, making the players closer to the 25 prize lines. Stacked Wild is the feature of the Free Spins mode. It makes our queen and king of the party occupy all the reels 1 and 5, respectively, increasing the chances of players getting big wins.

The launch of Virá Festa™ has a special tournament associated! The initiative includes more than 2500 euros in prizes to distribute among the players. Each winning round will get points to the players and the 50 players with the best score after the competition period will have their collect their prize at Solverde.pt. The tournament rules and operating model are available here.