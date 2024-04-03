FBM shortlisted for “Casino Supplier of the Year” at the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific

The winners are set to be announced on June 4th at the next SiGMA Asia trade show, in Manila.

FBM has been shortlisted for the “Casino Supplier of the Year” distinction at the Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2024.

Press release.- Last year was quite a ride for FBM and its efforts are paying off with its latest nomination for the Casino Supplier of the Year award. The Global Gaming Awards are an international event that takes place throughout the year in London, Manila and Las Vegas and celebrates the casino gaming’s strongest performers in their intervention areas within the online and land-based segments of the industry.

The current nomination for FBM is related to the brand’s last year’s efforts within the Asian continent. In 2023, FBM released new casino games and upgraded cabinets to the Filipino market, with the Easy$Link and Mythic Link collections increasing in popularity and playability.

The Shadow III cabinet was also introduced, along with the Galaxy II cabinets which were installed at the local bingo halls throughout the country, improving player’s experience with modern aesthetics and ergonomics expressed on two large high-definition screens, as well as higher profitability for casino operators.

The company’s lasting legacy in the Philippines has also been recently recognized at the Asia Gaming Awards with the “Outstanding Leader” distinction for Pepe Costa, FBM’s representative in the Philippines, and the “Outstanding Contribution in Corporate Social Responsibility” won by FBM Foundation prize in the solidarity field.

The Global Gaming Awards Asia-Pacific 2024 shortlist is a direct result of the casino gaming brand’s dedication to the Filipino market, showcasing its deep market connection with the country, players, partners and clients.

The results will be announced on June 4th, at the SiGMA Asia trade show in Manila. To ensure full transparency and fairness, a panel of APAC Gaming Industry judges will decide the winners, with KPMG independently adjudicating the voting process.