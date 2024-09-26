FBM to exhibit new slots and video bingo products at G2E Las Vegas

FBM comes to G2E Las Vegas with 24 casino games split across six different product lines.

The company will showcase the Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees slot and the Flash Link bingo series on Booth 2848, from October 8 to 10.

Press release.- FBM has announced it is set to reveal new slots and video bingo products at G2E Las Vegas. The company’s Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees slot and the Flash Link bingo series are the stars leading a diverse portfolio of land-based casino games on Booth 2848, at the Venetian Expo. The event will take place from October 8 to 10.

The FBM Group is bringing a selection of casino games designed to uplift the performance of land-based casino operators worldwide. After the successful display at the OIGA Trade Show, FBM comes to G2E Las Vegas with 24 casino games split across six different product lines, covering the slots and video bingo categories, available to play on the Auria and Galaxy II casino cabinets.

Rui Francisco, founder of FBM, said: “We are eager to see the reactions of the G2E Las Vegas participants to the new casino products we have been preparing. The debutants Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees and Flash Link will surprise visitors with new game mechanics, while Jí Hǎo Link Spirits comes to America following the impressive growth journey in Mexico. We expect a Champion performance on this global stage to start new successful business partnerships.”

Asian themes dominate slots’ novelties

FBM has reserved slot and video bingo surprises for this edition of G2E Las Vegas. Starting with the slots segment, Xing Fú Fortune Money Trees takes the spotlight at Booth 2848 with a bonus feature where the Prosperity, Strength and Fortune trees will offer an unmatched gaming experience.

Each one of the money trees has a different effect: Prosperity blue coins draw a random prize; Strength red coins multiply the prizes of all coins and award a numeric prize; and Fortune green coins collect the value of all coins displayed on the reels. The Jackpot Coins add an extra layer of excitement to this game mode by allowing players to win a Mini, Minor, Major, or Grand jackpot.

In the slots category, FBM is also bringing the Jí Hǎo Link Spirits and Jí Hǎo Link collections to complete the lineup of Asian themes available at Booth 2848. Jí Hǎo Link Spirits games were recently launched in Mexico under the Jin Qián Link Spirits trademark and will let players experience the winning power of the Spirits feature flights in the Eternal Fènghuáng Spirits and Golden Lóng Spirits games.

The Jí Hǎo Link slots available in Hialeah Park Casino – Fortunate Héping, Golden Lóng, Great Weyian and Eternal Fènghuáng – promise thrilling gaming sessions for attendees seeking high-volatility products.

FBM Spin & Win completes the slots portfolio for the trade show with eight compelling games offering access to Minor and Grand progressive jackpots: Roman Adventure, Royal Trucks, Fruit Picnic, Viking Journey, Great Philippines, Magic Tales, Fight the Fire and Safe Blaster.

Flash Link brings a frenetic bingo experience

In the video bingo category, the Flash Link gaming series is the main attraction. Pharaoh’s Legacy, Ka-Ching Baby, The Vault Heist and Magic Tales are the four games composing this product line, featuring frenetic gameplay boosted by a link bonus with three jackpots.

The treasure chest unveils the best of the Flash Link collection. This game element triggers the bonus mode where players can spin their luck to obtain a numeric prize, the Minor and Major jackpots on single pieces, or the Grand jackpot if they fill all 15 positions available on the reels during the Flash Link rounds.

FBM completes the bingo offer for G2E Las Vegas with the first exhibition of a multi-game bundle of the Progressive Series product line. 30 Mania!, Rubingo, Bingo-Go, Catch the Gold and Cash O’Clock will showcase the rewarding power of the Multipots feature.

An impressive igaming portfolio joins a solidarity challenge

Besides a radiant portfolio of land-based casino games and cabinets, the FBM Group will present 80 online casino games crafted by FBMDS at Booth 2848, including video bingos, lotto, slots, crash and table games.

Ronaldinho Crash, one of FBMDS’ game selection highlights for the event, featuring soccer star Ronaldinho Gaúcho, joins FBM Foundation in a solidarity challenge for the first time. For each keepy uppy done in the soccer challenge at Booth 2848, FBM will donate 1$, up to a maximum of 1000$ per day.

The combination of all these FBM Group casino products, with an outstanding aesthetic where lights play a predominant role, transforms Booth 2848 into an unmissable experience at this edition of G2E Las Vegas. Engage with the FBM and FBMDS teams and get ready to boost your land-based and online casino operations. “It’s time to show the Champions’ Glow!” the company said.