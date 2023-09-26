FBM Foundation promotes sustainability at Masungi Georeserve in green initiative

With the help of over 20 volunteers, FBM Foundation held a sustainability action in Masungi Georeserve, in Rizal.

Press release.- On September 23, FBM Foundation took upon a sustainability action in Masungi Georeserve, in Rizal. With the help of over 20 volunteers, the organisation planted trees and saplings, making the Puno Para sa Kinabukasan action the kick-start point of environmental actions in its annual planning to perform throughout 2023.

Taking significant steps towards a greener planet means embracing a holistic approach to environmental conservation with the help of passionate volunteers. In a world where environmental challenges keep urging, the FBM Foundation’s Puno Para sa Kinabukasan program held last September 23 is an example towards the right direction.

The Puno Para Sa Kinabukasan Project kicked off with a tree-planting and tree-nurturing activity at the renowned Masungi Georeserve. Located in Rizal, Masungi Georeserve is a hotspot for biodiversity conservation and a perfect setting for an eco-friendly mission.

With the guidance of Sir Jerome and Sir Nilbert, rangers at the spot, the tree-planting activity at Masungi Georeserve involved 24 volunteers, exemplifying the spirit of environmental awareness. Their commitment to spending a day in nature, getting their hands dirty, and planting over 30 trees and 15 saplings shows a deep passion for the cause.

Volunteers also served as ambassadors for environmental awareness. Their involvement in the project not only contributed to the immediate reforestation efforts but also inspired others to act and prioritize environmental conservation.

Vitor Francisco, director of FBM Foundation, said: “The environmental initiative undertaken by the FBM Foundation presents a wealth of prospects for broadening our sphere of impact beyond humanitarian endeavours. This endeavour extends the horizons of intervention within our organization and among our volunteers, who are eager to make a positive change in the community and in the world raising awareness and taking concrete action regarding global environmental concerns”.

The FBM Foundation envisions expanding its initiatives to include a range of eco-friendly activities, from clean-up drives to educational programs. By engaging with local communities and partnering with like-minded organizations, FBM Foundation aims to create a network of environmental advocates dedicated to preserving the planet.

The tree-planting activity at Masungi Georeserve on September 23, 2023, was just the beginning. With dedication, passion, and a commitment to the cause, FBM Foundation is paving the way for a more sustainable future — one tree at a time.

