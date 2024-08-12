FBM Foundation joins Hands of God Charity Works helping 30 “Cancer Warriors” in Cavite

FBM Foundation delivered 3,000 unities of medication or vitamins to the beneficiaries in gift certificates and donated medical equipment and supplies.

The initiative highlights the Foundation’s commitment to social responsibility and humanitarian aid.

Press release.- FBM Foundation joined the second anniversary of Hands of God Charity Works Cavite Chapter by participating in a local solidarity initiative involving 30 “Cancer Warriors“. The event happened on July 21st. at Dr. Jose P. Rizal Elementary School in Dasmariñas, Cavite city.

Hands of God Charity Works is a non-governmental organization dedicated to connecting and valuing all lives. Comprising private volunteers, this group shares time, talent, and effort to serve others, providing basic education, nourishment, family care, and support for the elderly, disabled, and ill. Their mission includes offering care through rehabilitation, medical missions, gift-giving, and education, striving to help those in need.

FBM Foundation joined the Hands of God Charity Works with an event honouring 30 “Cancer Warriors” from various parts of Cavite’s Province. The Foundation brought a team of 14 dedicated volunteers supervised by the Community Service Project Coordinator, Lulu Barreras, to donate medical materials, grocery packs and the food costs of the event.

The initiative aimed to recognise the bravery of these 30 citizens battling cancer and offer them much-needed support in different areas. FBM Foundation offered food catering for the event’s feast and 30 grocery packs including rice, assorted canned goods, eggs, noodles, diapers, and milk.

Besides the food aid, FBM Foundation delivered 3,000 unities of medication or vitamins to the beneficiaries in gift certificates and donated medical equipment and supplies (wheelchairs for adults and children, adult walkers, unities of nebulizers, boxes with medical gloves, suction catheters, Leukoplast Tape Browns, pieces of NGT, suction tips, suction machines, gauze pads, colostomy bags and underpads, and gallons of alcohol).

For Vitor Francisco, director at FBM Foundation, “It is very fulfilling to be part of such an initiative with the power to impact decisively the well-being of 30 brave citizens battling against a cancer diagnosis. This coordinated effort between organizations shows that when we stand together, we are stronger, more resilient, and better equipped to build a healthier and more compassionate world for all,” affirmed an FBM Foundation representative.

The initiative counted on the FBM Foundation’s support as the primary sponsor and gathered contributions from several other entities which joined the celebration.