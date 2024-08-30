FBM Foundation honoured at PGH Medical Foundation’s 27th founding anniversary and Donours Appreciation night

Pepe Costa, FBM Foundation’s Representative in the Philippines, said: “Our partnership with PGH Medical Foundation is living proof of our shared vision of uplifting the lives of Filipinos through accessible and high-quality healthcare.”

Press release.- FBM Foundation was recently honoured at the PGH Medical Foundation’s 27th founding anniversary and Donours Appreciation night. The event, held on August 29, at the Manila Hotel, counted with the donation of PHP1m to the institution Medical Foundation on FBM Foundation’s part and recognised its significant contributions to enhancing healthcare services for the Filipino community.

FBM Foundation has played a key role in furthering PGH Medical Foundation’s efforts to enhance the hospital’s ability to deliver essential care, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ceremony also counted on the presence of Catherine Tobias, senior group finance manager, and Lulu Barreras, the Foundation’s Project coordinator, who attended the event near the FBM Foundation team.

In 2020, the FBM Group donated PHP5m to PGH Medical Foundation, which was crucial in acquiring vital medical equipment needed to combat the spread of the virus. This contribution played a key role in enhancing the hospital’s ability to treat patients during one of the most challenging periods in recent history. In addition, the FBM Foundation has also extended its support to PGH’s Pediatrics Department by allocating PHP1m to enhance its services and facilities in 2023. This donation has helped the department in offering better care and improving the overall patient experience for children and their families.

Pepe Costa, FBM Foundation’s representative in the Philippines, said: “We are deeply honoured to be recognised by PGH Medical Foundation on this special occasion. Our partnership with PGH Medical Foundation is living proof of our shared vision of uplifting the lives of Filipinos through accessible and high-quality healthcare. We remain committed to supporting the hospital’s mission and are excited to explore further opportunities to contribute to its future goals.”

In addition to its contributions to the Philippine General Hospital, the FBM Foundation has been actively involved in various other initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Filipinos across the country. In the field of education, the Foundation has launched scholarship programs that have enabled hundreds of underprivileged students to pursue higher education. The Foundation has also supported the construction and renovation of school facilities in remote areas, ensuring that children in underserved communities have access to safe and conducive learning environments, and a lot more.

The FBM Foundation is equally committed to disaster relief initiatives. In the aftermath of natural disasters, the Foundation has consistently been among the first to respond, providing immediate aid and long-term support to affected communities. This includes the distribution of relief goods, rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure, and the provision of medical services to those in need.

Beyond its partnership with PGH Medical Foundation, FBM has provided funding for medical missions and supported programs targeting malnutrition and promoting maternal and child health. These efforts have contributed to improving the well-being of Filipinos and fostering resilience across the nation.