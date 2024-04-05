Fastex forges partnership with Olympionic Foundation to boost sports development in Armenia

According to the company, this initiative underscores Fastex's dedication to encouraging sports success.

The firm will provide technical, advisory, and media assistance.

Press release.- Fastex, a rapidly growing force in the Web3 ecosystem, has announced a groundbreaking memorandum of cooperation with the Olympionic Sports Charity Foundation. Fastex offers a wide range of features including the Fastex Exchange platform, Fastex Pay crypto payment solutions, Fastexverse virtual 3D reality, and the ftNFT Marketplace.

Supported by the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture, and Sports with a commitment to provide technical, advisory, and media assistance, this partnership aims to foster sports excellence and improve living conditions for athletes in the Republic of Armenia.

Under this strategic alliance, Fastex will contribute up to 5 million Fasttokens (FTN) to support athletes who secure top-three finishes in official Olympic, Paralympic, and non-Olympic sports championships, as well as other global and European sports events not featured in the Olympic program, along with their coaches.

According to the company, this initiative underscores Fastex’s dedication to encouraging sports success, enhancing athlete competitiveness, and supporting both current and future generations of athletes. Envisioned to last until 2030, this collaboration reflects Fastex’s commitment to providing a secure, innovative, and regulatory-compliant digital finance environment for users worldwide, while also nurturing the spirit of sportsmanship and achievement within Armenia.