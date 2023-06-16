Fastex Exchange wins Fintech Solution of the Year at SiGMA Americas

Fastex Exchange received the recognition at SiGMA Americas, in Brazil.

Press release.- Fastex Exchange is proud to announce its remarkable achievement at the SiGMA Americas Awards. It took place at the Transamerica Expo Center in São Paulo, Brazil, where Fastex Exchange was honoured with the title of Fintech Solution of the Year.

SiGMA is a renowned awards show and expo that brings together industry experts, professionals, and thought leaders in the IT and emerging technology sectors. Fastex has stood out among other competitors with its cryptocurrency exchange solution.

This esteemed award recognizes Fastex Exchange’s dedication to providing a digital asset trading experience for its global user base. It is a testament to their team’s hard work, dedication, and commitment. They sincerely thank SiGMA for acknowledging their efforts.

