BetConstruct is attending the Peru Gaming Show in Lima

Press release.- BetConstruct joins Peru Gaming Show in Lima with its vast catalogue of cutting-edge products, including its remarkable land-based solutions adapted for the Latin American region.

Taking place from June 13-15 in the Jockey Exhibition Center, Peru Gaming Show is the go-to destination of the year for all players and iGaming entrepreneurs interested in the Latin American market. With a remarkable 20-year history, the event once again promises to bring industry executives and market creatives under one roof and provide them with exceptional networking opportunities for three days in a row.

All visitors can find BetConstruct at stand 57A, where they can explore the most suitable and fun innovations explicitly tailored for the Latin American audience. The heart of the offerings is the updated land-based solutions that have already gained a huge following in the region.

ftNFT terminals will also be available at the BetConstruct stand, by which the visitors can explore the existing NFT collections of Fastex Ecosystem and purchase any of them right from the spot.

The event is going to be a firework of exclusive networking events, state-of-the-art exhibitions and conferences of industry professionals. It’s guaranteed to turn the spotlight on market updates and become a centre of attraction for regional and international iGaming businesses.