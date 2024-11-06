Fast Track House returns during gaming week in Malta

For the second consecutive year, the company is opening the doors of its Fast Track House.

Fast Track House provides a relaxed, welcoming venue, complete with five-star food, premium drinks, and networking opportunities.

Press release.- Fast Track has announced it will be opening the doors to Fast Track House during Gaming Week in Malta for the second consecutive year, from the 12th to the 14th of November.

This invite-only event seeks to bring industry professionals to connect and explore the future of player engagement. Taking centre stage this year is the company’s new platform, Fast Track Rewards, the industry’s first AI-ready promotional ecosystem designed to deliver 1:1 promotions at scale. Fast Track’s sister company, Greco, will also be showcasing their innovative Gameplay Risk Engine.

Offering stunning 360-degree views of the island, the Skyroom at the rooftop of Fast Track’s headquarters offers a haven from the hustle and bustle of the show, where guests can see the Rewards platform in action. Fast Track House provides a relaxed, welcoming venue, complete with five-star food, premium drinks, and opportunities for high-quality networking.

Simon Lidzén, co-founder and CEO of Fast Track, said: “Fast Track House is more than a venue; it’s our way of welcoming friends, partners, and industry leaders into our world”. An added: “We’re thrilled to host everyone under one roof to experience Fast Track Rewards firsthand and connect in a setting that’s both inspiring and fun. We can’t wait to open our doors and show what the future has in store.”

Fast Track Rewards takes player engagement beyond traditional gamification by delivering promotions with AI and putting a spin on classic gamification tools, offering unique customisation capabilities through interactive progress visuals, personalised wheel rewards, virtual currencies, branded reward shops, mini-games, and tailored bonuses, among many other features.

The company invites visitors to book a demo through its official website.