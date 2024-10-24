Simon Lidzén, Fast Track: “We’re doing things that have never been done before”

During SBC Summit Lisbon 2024, Simon Lidzén, CEO of Fast Track, spoke to Focus Gaming News about Rewards, the Singularity Model and the company’s expansion plans.

Exclusive interview.- Fast Track made a notable impact at SBC Lisbon 2024. The event brought together industry innovators, exhibitors, and developers, and the company seized the opportunity to showcase its groundbreaking technologies.

In an interview with Focus Gaming News, Simon Lidzén, CEO of Fast Track, highlighted the company’s excitement about the show: “When I saw the floor plans, we were kind of like, ‘All right, do we think they’re going to be able to deliver enough for this size?’ We felt there was a need for a big show apart from ICE, and we think the timing and location were right. We went big, and we’re very happy with it.”

At the summit, Fast Track introduced its new product, Rewards, which aims to revolutionise player engagement, and delved into the Singularity Model. Lidzén explained, “Rewards is a promotional ecosystem that includes every single aspect of what a great promotional ecosystem includes, including a highly gamified layer in how to deliver a great exceptional experience on the front end. It has the reporting, real-time elements, the ability to build challenges, wheels, virtual currencies, progressions, and loyalty. It’s also completely configurable by every client and different operator and what their needs are.”

He then added: “CRM is a very busy space. There are a lot of actors. We’re doing it for a different reason. We have this vision of delivering the first self-learning engagement platform so we need to build these components to make this work.”

The Singularity Model is an engine inside FT CRM that has been developed specifically to build 1:1 experiences with players. The model uses real-time observations of player actions, together with machine learning and computations or calculations, to establish a comprehensive player profile.

Reflecting on the company’s expansion, Lidzén noted, “Fast Track has business all over the world, from Southeast Asia to Africa to Latin America. Brazil, in particular, has seen rapid growth. With Rewards, our offering is much stronger in competitive markets.”

The feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive. “The feedback has been mind-blowing. I’m very happy about it. I feel very warm about developing a product that is well-received and people just want to start using it and get into it,” Lidzén shared. Fast Track is set to launch the Rewards product in November, with a full rollout at ICE in January.

As the summit concluded, Lidzén expressed gratitude for the turnout: “I’m very thankful for everyone who visited Fast Track during these days and took the time to see our product.”