Fast Track achieves SOC 2 accreditation

This accreditation demonstrates Fast Track’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security, availability and confidentiality of partners’ information.

Press release.- Fast Track has announced the achievement of the SOC 2 accreditation, further cementing its commitment to data security, operational excellence and customer trust.

SOC 2 (System and Organisation Controls 2) is an internationally recognised standard for the management and protection of customer data. This accreditation demonstrates Fast Track’s commitment to maintaining the highest levels of security, availability and confidentiality of partners’ information.

Simon Lidzén, co-founder and CEO of Fast Track, said: “This accreditation marks a significant milestone in Fast Track’s journey.

“As we continue to grow and innovate, ensuring the security and integrity of our partners’ data remains a top priority. Achieving SOC 2 certification validates the robust controls and processes we have in place, and assures our customers that their data is in safe hands”.

The SOC 2 accreditation process involved a rigorous evaluation of Fast Track’s systems and controls, ensuring that they met stringent criteria across multiple trust principles, including security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

This achievement isn’t just about compliance, it’s about trust. Fast Track’s partners can be confident that their data is protected by best-in-class security measures.

Fast Track CRM is designed to help igaming operators orchestrate all their communications and rewards from a single place, using real-time data and powered by AI to deliver personalised, one-to-one experiences at scale. The SOC 2 accreditation demonstrates to partners that Fast Track’s solutions are strong, secure and reliable.