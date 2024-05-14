TotalBet joins forces with Fast Track to boost player engagement

By joining forces with Fast Track, TotalBet aims to streamline its CRM operations and foster long-term player loyalty.

With a focus on innovation, agility, and customer-centricity, TotalBet and Fast Track are poised to redefine player engagement standards in the online gaming industry.

Press release.- Fast Track has announced a strategic partnership with TotalBet, a leading brand in the online sports and casino industry. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for TotalBet as it aims to enhance its player engagement strategies and deliver unparalleled gaming experiences to its customers.

With a focus on providing innovative and personalised gaming experiences, TotalBet recognises the importance of leveraging advanced CRM solutions to optimise player engagement and retention. By joining forces with Fast Track, TotalBet aims to streamline its CRM operations and foster long-term player loyalty.

Gabriel Nita, director of Operations at TotalBet, stated: “We are excited to embark on this partnership with Fast Track. Their expertise in CRM solutions and deep understanding of the igaming industry align perfectly with our goals of delivering exceptional player experiences and driving sustainable growth.”

Fast Track’s cutting-edge CRM platform offers TotalBet the capabilities to orchestrate real-time campaigns, personalise player journeys, and efficiently manage player interactions across multiple channels. By leveraging Fast Track’s advanced technology and industry-leading expertise, TotalBet aims to establish itself as a market leader in player engagement and retention within the Romanian gaming market.

See also: Playstar Casino partners with Fast Track to accelerate growth in US market

Fast Track’s Simon Lidzen, CEO & Co-founder, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with TotalBet and support their vision of elevating player engagement to new heights.

“Our partnership signifies a shared commitment to innovation and excellence in the igaming landscape. Together, we are poised to unlock new opportunities and drive mutual success.”

As TotalBet prepares to go live with its site operations in the coming months, the partnership with Fast Track underscores its dedication to delivering unparalleled gaming experiences and exceeding customer expectations. With a focus on innovation, agility, and customer-centricity, TotalBet and Fast Track are poised to redefine player engagement standards in the online gaming industry.