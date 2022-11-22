Fast and skill games by Galaxsys to be integrated at Skywind Group

A great variety of fast and skill games will soon be integrated into Skywind’s 360 platforms.

Press release.- Galaxsys, the newly founded creative gaming company, has announced its most recent partnership with one of the most significant B2B Software providers – Skywind Group.

A great variety of fast and skill games, developed by a highly professional team, will soon be integrated into Skywind’s 360 platforms, and all six brands of it, which consist of such brands as Princess Casino, Luck.com, Magnumbet.ro, and Cashpot.ro.

The deal includes the integration of 9 fast games, and 6 skill games, including the industry’s innovative two games – Cash Show and Hexagon, developed earlier this year.

Gil Soffer, SVP of sales and business development, commented: “We strongly believe in the absolute success of the partnership between Skywind Group and Galaxsys. While Skywind has more than ten years’ experience and knowledge of the industry that comes with it, Galaxsys is relatively new, but surprisingly innovative, with big ambitions and solid backing.”

Alina Mihaela Popa, senior partner manager at Skywind Group, remarked: “We are delighted to start working with the next generation gaming studio, and a rising star that is becoming a leader of crash, fast and skill games in the industry.”

This latest deal by the fast-growing Galaxsys gaming studio strengthens its global presence by adding one more reliable partner to its 150+ partners worldwide.