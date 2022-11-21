Galaxsys becomes the fast games provider of the year at SiGMA Europe

The newly founded creative gaming studio, Galaxsys, has won its first award during SiGMA Europe in Malta.

Press release.- Even though Galaxsys was founded only a year ago, it has added a great variety of highly engaging and entertaining games to its portfolio. SiGMA Europe, which took place November 14-18, marked the final, 8th global event that the team has exhibited so far. Besides gaining new, valuable connections and networking with the current and future partners, the delegates from Galaxsys will take home their very first award as the “Fast Games Provider of the Year”.

Hayk Sargsyan, the CEO of Galaxsys commented: “Being recognized as the Fast Games Provider of the Year at SiGMA Europe rounds up our first year in the best way possible. Now, for the GALAXSYS rising star, even the sky is not the limit.”

Galaxsys, which has got over 15 high-quality games with attractive animations, plans to produce up to 30 new games next year. When asked about Galaxsys’ unique points and the enormous success it has reached in such a short period, SVP of Sales and Business Development – Gil Soffer, remarked: “Our partners appreciate the innovation, diversity, and entertainment of our games. No one in the industry has this capacity and quality of our content and that is why we are signing major deals in all markets with platforms, aggregators, and operators.”

Next year promises to be even more productive and prosperous for the team, as the solid foundation they have put for themselves has strengthened further by winning their first and well-deserved award.