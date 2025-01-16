FanDuel Sportsbook launches in Puerto Rico

Puerto Rican residents and visitors who are at least 18 years of age can access the FanDuel Sportsbook.

The company has announced the opening of a new retail sportsbook in partnership with CAGE Puerto Rico II.

Puerto Rican residents and visitors who are at least 18 years of age can access the FanDuel Sportsbook in partnership with CAGE Sports in San Juan to register with FanDuel and set up an account. Customers must sign up in person at the retail location to use the FanDuel Sportsbook app.

CAGE Puerto Rico II was incorporated in 2020 as part of an initiative by the Directors of Caribbean CAGE to serve the emerging gaming industry in Puerto Rico. The company is focused primarily on the installation, operation and management of video lottery and video gaming terminals, linked gaming systems, and game content including sports betting, virtual sports and iGaming throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.

Puerto Rico has become the 24th state or territory where FanDuel offers mobile sports betting, joining Arizona Colorado Connecticut Illinois Indiana Iowa Kansas Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, Washington D.C., West Virginia and Wyoming.

In December, FanDuel announced the launch of a responsible gaming dashboard called My Spend. It’s designed to help customers track spending patterns and manage budgets. Customers can view personal stats, including the amount deposited and net winnings over the last seven days, four weeks or three months.

The dashboard encourages customers to use an existing suite of responsible gaming tools, including deposit limits and wager limits. The company said the tool was developed “based on internal and external research demonstrating players” interest in personalised activity insights and a deeper understanding of their own behavior.