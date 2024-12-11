FanDuel appoints James Hartmann and Louis Trombetta as directors of government relations

The company has expanded its government affairs team.

US.- FanDuel Group has announced that James Hartmann and Louis Trombetta have been appointed as government relations directors as it looks to strengthen its relationships in both new and existing states of operation.

Hartmann began his career as a prosecutor in Chicago and New York City before moving into politics. He served at the Illinois House of Representatives before becoming the chief counsel to the Illinois speaker of the House and House Parliamentarian.

Trombetta has over a decade of gaming industry experience. He served as the inaugural executive director of the Florida Gaming Control Commission, where he led legislative priorities and oversaw the regulation of the state’s gaming industry. He is a member of the International Masters of Gaming Law and a former board member of the Association of Racing Commissioners International (ARCI).

Cesar Fernandez, head of state government relations at FanDuel, said: “As we continue to evolve our government relations team, we are excited to bring in two experienced professionals who understand our business, are deeply respected by legislators, and can help us continue to show the positive impact legal and regulated gaming can have for states.”

Hartmann added: “FanDuel has always stood out to me for the company’s innovation and its commitment to shaping the future of gaming in a responsible way. I look forward to bringing my legislative and legal expertise to the team in a way that continues to support FanDuel’s growth.”

Trombetta commented: “I’m thrilled to join FanDuel and transition from a regulatory role to working with an operator that is committed to building this industry in a sustainable manner. I look forward to contributing to their continued success and helping to shape the future of the industry.”

FanDuel recently named Michael Shiffman as senior vice president and executive producer of FanDuel TV. He will be responsible for overseeing the network’s content strategy, production quality and creative direction and will report to FanDuel president of sports Mike Raffensperger.