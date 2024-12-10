FanDuel launches new responsible gaming tools

The new tool is available across all FanDuel products.

FanDuel has introduced a personalised responsible gaming dashboard.

US.- FanDuel has announced the launch of a new personalised responsible gaming dashboard called My Spend. It’s designed to help customers track spending patterns and manage budgets. Customers can view personal stats, including the amount deposited and net winnings over the last seven days, four weeks, or three months.

The dashboard encourages customers to use an existing suite of responsible gaming tools, including deposit limits and wager limits. The company said the tool was developed “based on internal and external research demonstrating players’ interest in personalized activity insights and a deeper understanding of their own behavior”.

The new tool is available across all FanDuel products, such as sportsbook, casino, fantasy, racing, and faceoff. The company has launched an advertising campaign to promote it in English and Spanish across television, digital and paid social.

Alison Kutler, vice president of responsible gaming and community impact at FanDuel, said: “FanDuel believes our customers should always have a budget and plan in mind when they engage with our products, and we are thrilled to introduce My Spend to help customers track their spending and manage their play. As we look to continuously raise the standard for what it means to be a responsible operator, we look forward to continuing to bring new and innovative ways support our customers.”

