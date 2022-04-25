FanDuel extends sports betting partnership with New York Yankees

FanDuel has extended its deal with the Yankees.

The firm has announced a multi-year deal renewal to become an official sports betting partner of the professional baseball team.

US.- FanDuel has announced a multi-year partnership renewal to become an official sports betting partner of the New York Yankees. FanDuel will use the baseball team’s marks and will have premium VIP accommodations at Yankee Stadium.

It will also have integrated FanDuel signage in the right-field, and rotational signage behind home plate during television broadcasts.

Mike Raffensperger, CMO of FanDuel Group, said: “There is no more globally recognized sports brand than the New York Yankees, and as a New York-based company we’re delighted to remain partners with our hometown team.

“One of our company values is to be absurdly fan-focused and there is no fanbase more passionate about their team than Yankees fans which makes this a natural fit.”

Michael J. Tusiani, New York Yankees senior vice president, partnerships, added: “We are very excited to be continuing our relationship with FanDuel—our Partner since 2020. We hope that FanDuel’s Yankee Stadium presence and customer engagement will continue to strengthen its brand as a sports betting operator within the tri-state area.”

FanDuel partners with Amanda Serrano for Madison Square Garden fight

FanDuel Group has been named the exclusive sports betting partner of boxing champion Amanda Serrano ahead of her historic title fight against Katie Taylor at New York’s Madison Square Garden, on April 30.

As part of the deal, Serrano will create unique content on her social channels and will include the FanDuel logo on her trunks during the fight. FanDuel will offer custom promotions on the FanDuel Sportsbook.

