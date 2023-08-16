Fanatics Sportsbook launches in four US states

The Covid-19 pandemic led to the surge in online gambling in Australia.

Fanatics Betting has launched the Fanatics Sportsbook online in Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio and Tennessee.

US.- Fanatics Betting and Gaming, the online and retail sports betting subsidiary of Fanatics Holdings, has launched the Fanatics Sportsbook online in Maryland, Massachusetts, Ohio, and Tennessee. After six months of beta testing, the app is available for download on iOS and Android.

Players can also access Fanatic’s loyalty programme, which has a currency called FanCash that can be converted into bonus bets. Players will also be able to purchase sports team merchandise.

After Fanatics Betting and Gaming’s acquisition of the US businesses of PointsBet, Fanatics will use the company’s Banach Technology and trading platform on the app.

Scot McClintic, chief product officer of Fanatics Betting and Gaming, said: “After 6 months of beta testing, we are excited to officially launch the Fanatics Sportsbook product to the public. We are laser focused on solving pain points facing customers by offering a faster, easier, and a more rewarding sports betting experience.

“The strategic patience to build a product for the long-term has given us an opportunity to redefine a customer’s expectation of what a sportsbook should be. With the Fanatics Sportsbook product foundation built and wholly owned, customers should expect unparalleled speed of feature improvement, delivery, and innovation.”

In June, Fanatics named Gregg Winiarski as its new chief legal officer. Winiarski oversees legal affairs, including its betting and gaming division and the commerce and collectibles businesses.