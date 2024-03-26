Fanatics opens new retail sportsbook in Connecticut

The new sportsbook is located at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport.

Fanatics Sportsbook is the Connecticut Lottery Corporation’s exclusive sports betting partner for mobile and retail.

US.- The Connecticut Lottery and Fanatics Betting and Gaming have opened a new retail sportsbook at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport. Located near the main parking garage entrance of the Total Mortgage Arena, the venue has more than 2,300 square feet and offers betting windows, self-service betting kiosks from Suzohapp and high-definition TVs.

The sportsbook will offer viewing experiences and betting markets for major sports, including professional and college football, basketball, hockey, baseball, tennis, soccer, golf, MMA, and boxing. The location also has a restaurant.

Fanatics Betting and Gaming has upgraded the ten CLC-run retail locations in Connecticut with new signage, odds screens and self-service betting kiosks.

Fanatics has received an operator licence in Arizona in partnership with the Tonto Apache Tribe. The ADG opened an application window for one tribal and at least one professional sports franchise licence in February.