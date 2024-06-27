Fairfax County casino bill to be reintroduced

Virginia senators emphasise the potential economic benefits.

US-. Virginia lawmakers are preparing to reintroduce a bill that could pave the way for a casino in Tysons, Fairfax County. The legislation would allow residents of Fairfax County to vote on proposals for a casino and conference centre in a referendum.

State Senator Dave Marsden highlighted financial pressures facing homeowners in Fairfax County, citing increases in real estate taxes. He argued that a casino could alleviate some of the burden by generating additional tax revenue for the county.

See also: Virginia registers $62.7m in casino gaming revenue for May

The casino proposal was previously discussed during the legislative session in Richmond earlier this year and is expected to resurface in the upcoming General Assembly session.