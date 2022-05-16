Ezugi partners with OlyBet in the Baltic and EU regions

This new partnership will not only see Ezugi providing Live Casino services in Latvia and EU markets, but also strengthening its footprint in Estonia and Lithuania.

Press release.- Since becoming part of the Evolution Group in 2018, Ezugi has moved into new geographical markets, and continues to build its reputation as a bold and agile provider. Ezugi is delighted to announce that it has signed an exciting new agreement with OlyBet, the number one online gaming and sports betting brand in the Baltic States. This new partnership will not only see Ezugi providing Live Casino services in Latvia and EU markets, but also strengthening its footprint in Estonia and Lithuania.

OlyBet is the number one sports betting, online games and gambling brand in the Baltic States and has grown into a leading entertainment platform in Europe – predominantly in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. OlyBet creates content and offers entertainment through different platforms such as sports betting, esports, casino games and poker – all available in retail locations as well as online environments.

Ezugi ensures that players have an immersive and realistic gaming experience, where integrity, sustainability, and fairness of the game are put to higher standards. OlyBet players will be able to enjoy a wide and exciting variety of games – such as Andar Bahar, Casino Hold’em, Sic Bo, 32 Cards, Lucky 7 and several Baccarat variations – streamed live from Ezugi’s state-of-the-art studios.

Tomas Graham, Chief Performance Officer at OlyBet, said: “It’s important for OlyBet to provide the best choice of games and products and for us to continuously review and improve our game portfolio. This partnership with Ezugi helps us to provide our loyal customers with lots of new and exciting games and helps us to solidify our position as the number one multi-channel gaming operator across the Baltics.”

Pang Goh, Business Development Director at Ezugi, commented: “We are thrilled to start this new journey with OlyBet and are looking forward to the benefits that this partnership will bring. Not only will this agreement bring new and exciting experiences to the players in the Baltics and the EU, but it also strengthens our own position in these countries. Players are going to love this outstanding live gaming experience, along with a variety of new features and we look forward to seeing what the future holds.”

See also: Evolution operating revenue up 38.6% for Q1