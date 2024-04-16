Expansion begins at Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel in Long Island

The $210m expansion is to double the number of terminals.

US.- Suffolk Off-Track Betting has broken ground on a $210m expansion at Jake’s 58 Casino Hotel in Long Island. It’s the first expansion since the facility opened in 2017 and is expected to increase hotel and casino annual revenue by 42 per cent.

The project will add 110,500 square feet of new space and double terminals to 2,000 and add a new 17,500-square-foot VIP lounge and entertainment area. It will also increase parking from 600 spaces to close to 2,000 and add new pubs, a 200-seat food court and space for conferences and wedding receptions.

The targeted opening date of the expanded casino floor is late 2025 with more amenities to follow in 2026. Construction is expected to create 800 jobs, while the casino will add 125 permanent positions.