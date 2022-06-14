Las Vegas’ Plaza Hotel & Casino to open first smoke-free gaming area

The venue will open the areas as part of a revamp that includes several new gastronomy options.

US.- The Plaza Hotel & Casino has revealed that it will introduce downtown Las Vegas’s first smoke-free gaming area. It will form part of a redevelopment project that aims to make the 50-year-old venue more “social media-friendly”.

Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman joined Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel to announce four “large-scale” projects for the property’s iconic Main Street façade. The new smoke-free gaming area will feature a 2,500-square-foot gaming floor for guests aged 21 or older.

The other projects are an outdoor Carousel Bar under the Plaza’s iconic dome, a rooftop patio at Oscar’s Steakhouse and a Pinkbox Doughnuts location. The Carousel Bar will offer drinks with animated elements like carousel horses that swing up and down and martini glasses that spin. The patio at Oscar’s Steakhouse will be created on the rooftop deck above the new gaming space.

The Pinkbox Doughnuts outlets will be the first in downtown Las Vegas and will be decorated with an oversized 3D doughnut. It will offer the brand’s full line of doughnuts and some exclusive alcohol-infused doughnut milkshakes.

According to the Plaza, the projects will “reimagine the Plaza’s Main Street façade into a one-of-a-kind destination for cocktails, gaming, and dining.”

Nevada gaming revenue surpasses $1bn for 14th month

Nevada casinos recorded their 14th straight month with at least $1bn in gaming revenue in April. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected almost $1.13bn in gaming revenue, up by nearly 8.6 year-on-year. More than 85 per cent of the total came from Clark County. However, revenue was down from the $1.35bn reported in March.

Clark County collected $960.4m in gaming revenue, up nearly 11 per cent compared to the same period last year. Strip gaming revenue recorded $593.4m, 22.8 per cent higher than April 2021.