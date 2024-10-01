Evolution’s Crazy Time launches in Michigan

The launch follows the game show’s US debut in New Jersey in December last year.

Michigan is the fifth US state to offer the live game show.

Press release.- Evolution has officially launched its live game show Crazy Time to online players in Michigan, marking the game’s latest entry into the US market.

This launch makes Michigan the fifth US state to offer Crazy Time, following the game’s successful rollout in New Jersey in December 2023 and subsequent launches in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Delaware in 2024.

Streamed live from Evolution’s world-class studio in Southfield, Michigan, Crazy Time combines “innovative gameplay with cutting-edge technology,” according to the company. The immersive game show experience is powered by live multi-camera action, Random Number Generator (RNG) multipliers, augmented reality features, and elements inspired by slots and video games.

Crazy Time offers a dynamic mix of entertainment with its core money wheel game and four captivating Bonus games: Crazy Time, Pachinko, Coin Flip, and Cash Hunt. Each Bonus game introduces unique interactive experiences with multipliers as high as 10,000x.

Jacob Claesson, chief executive officer for Evolution North America, commented: “Crazy Time continues to redefine online gaming entertainment, and we’re thrilled to finally introduce this award-winning game to players in Michigan. Since its initial launch in 2020, Crazy Time has captivated millions globally, establishing itself as the top online live game show in the world and has quickly become one of the most popular Live Dealer games in the US.”