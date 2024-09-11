Evolution launches “Crazy Time Italia”, an Italian version of its popular live game show

With this launch, the company aims to target Italian players with a localised experience.

Press release.- Evolution has today (September 11) announced the launch of Crazy Time Italia, the very first native-speaking version of its famous live game show.

Now streaming live from Evolution’s state-of-the-art studio in Malta, Crazy Time Italia is presented by native-speaking Italian game hosts and is available immediately from Italian market operators.

“Crazy Time has been a global hit since launching in 2020 serving millions of players. Having taken the online gambling world by storm, Crazy Time has grown to be the biggest live casino table in the world,” the company said.

The entertaining, all-action gameplay revolves around a main game and four interactive bonus games that offer players the chance to reach a staggering 20,000x multiplier.

Crazy Time’s main game features a two-reel Top Slot that spins together with a money wheel. Four varied and engaging bonus games — Cash Hunt, Pachinko, Coin Flip and Crazy Time — add to the excitement with unique features such as a shooting gallery, a coin flip, and a puck drop. Finally, players gain entry through the red door into a crazy and fun virtual world with a gigantic virtual money wheel.

The bonus games and multipliers certainly ramp up the excitement to amazing levels. In July this year, Evolution reported that Crazy Time had paid out its largest win ever. Thanks to a 10,000x multiplier on the Pachinko Bonus game the total payout reached €34.5m, with multiple players sharing that amount.

Gionata La Torre, Evolution CEO for Europe, said: “Crazy Time Italia is another landmark in the Crazy Time success story. Time after time, Evolution’s ‘localised’ online casino games and games shows —hosted by professional, highly trained, native-speaking dealers and presenters — have been proven to maximise player engagement, session times, return visits and long-term loyalty.”

He added: “Players feel even more at home with game presenters speaking and reacting to developments in the gameplay in their native tongue — cultural nuances are shared and a great rapport is struck up between and amongst the presenter and players. We are confident that Crazy Time Italia is going to be yet another big success for our local operators in Italy and a huge draw for their players.”