Evolution unleashes Lightning Storm, an ambitious live game show

Press release.- Evolution has announced the launch of its ICE 2024-premiered Lightning Storm online live game show. The dramatic new game, featuring a DigiWheel-based main game and five electrifying bonus games, is the company’s biggest, most ambitious live game show to date.

Lightning Storm leverages a host of innovations introduced by Evolution’s market-creating live game show category. The first ever title in this category was the company’s Dream Catcher money wheel game back in 2017. This was followed by Evolution’s multi-award-winning Lightning Roulette and Lightning family of games — the first ever online game shows to blend live and RNG gameplay — as well as other hugely successful game shows such as Crazy Time and Funky Time.

Now, the all-new, high-voltage Lightning Storm unleashes a unique mix of instant payouts, initial multipliers, and bonus games packed with powered-up multipliers. Amidst a dark, mad-scientist laboratory-style setting, players are immersed in weird and wonderful experiments and challenges as they chase supercharged, multiplied winnings.

The action begins with the live host spinning a 39-segment DigiWheel for the chance of instant cash wins or access to one of five bonus games — Hot Spot, Monster Mash, Battery Charger, Fireball, and Lighting Storm — each with guaranteed multipliers.

In these bonus games players guess the hottest spot on a giant, interactive multiplier wall; create a Frankenstein-inspired monster from body parts that carry multipliers; supercharge their multipliers via a conveyor belt of batteries (while being careful not to overcharge and cause an explosion!); launch a Fireball onto a multiplier grid to ramp up the excitement still further; then ultimately see their winnings potentially jolt to up to 20,000x their bet in the striking finale that is the Lightning Storm bonus game.

Todd Haushalter, Evolution’s chief product officer, said: “Lightning Storm is by far our biggest, most ambitious and technologically advanced game yet. This is our fifth generation of big wheel game shows and it incorporates learnings from all our prior game shows. Our DigiWheel hardware platform is a big part of the Lightning Storm fun, not to mention the unique blend of live action, RNG and augmented reality.”

He then added: “And, wow, those five unbelievably varied and entertaining bonus games! Each of those alone is like building an entire game by itself. I’m in awe of this game and all the work and talent that have gone into creating it — game development, technical and math know-how, machine shop skills for the creation of the unique, retro-futuristic lab-style settings and mad machines… It all comes together so well and I feel that players are going to be blown away by Lightning Storm!”