Evolution’s Crazy Time launches in Pennsylvania and West Virginia

The launch follows the game show’s US debut in New Jersey in December last year.

Evolution has announced that its live game show has launched to online players.

Press release.- Evolution has announced that its Crazy Time live game show has launched to online players in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, becoming the latest states to join Crazy Time’s much-anticipated US rollout. It follows the game show’s US debut in New Jersey in December last year.

Now streaming from Evolution’s state-of-the-art live casino studio in Philadelphia, Crazy Time is one of the company’s biggest and most ambitious game show productions. “It integrates multiple cutting-edge technologies, including multi-camera live game show action, Random Number Generator (RNG) multipliers, augmented reality, and slot-style and video-gaming elements”, stated the company.

The all-action gameplay revolves around a main game and four interactive bonus games. The main game features a two-reel Top Slot that spins together with a money wheel.

Four varied and engaging bonus games — Cash Hunt, Pachinko, Coin Flip and Crazy Time — add to the excitement with unique features such as a shooting gallery, a coin flip, a puck drop and, finally, entry through the red door into a crazy and fun virtual world with a gigantic virtual money wheel. In the bonus games, players have the opportunity to reach a staggering 10,000x multiplier.

See also: US debut for Evolution’s Video Poker, the ultimate fusion of modern gaming and retro fun

Jacob Claesson, Evolution CEO for North America, said: “Crazy Time has been a massive global hit since launching in 2020 and has attracted millions of players, making it the world’s #1 online live game show. That success story is now continuing across the USA. The reception from players in New Jersey has been fantastic, and Crazy Time is now one of our most popular live dealer games in the state. We’re incredibly excited to bring the unique Crazy Time online entertainment experience to players in Pennsylvania and West Virginia, with more US states set to join in the fun soon.”