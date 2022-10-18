New Jersey gambling revenue up 7% year-on-year in September

Gaming revenue for the year to date is $3.87bn in New Jersey.

New Jersey’s casinos, sports betting, horse tracks and online operations have reported revenue of $485m.

US.- The New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement has reported on the state’s gaming revenue for September. The state’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both reported $485m, up 6.9 per cent compared to September 2021’s $453.6m.

The casino win for the nine Atlantic City casino hotel properties was $251.7m, up 1.3 per cent compared to $248.5m in September 2021. The year-to-date total casino win stands at $2.13bn, up 12.5 per cent compared to $1.90bn at the same point last year.

Internet gaming win reported by casinos and their partners was $135.2m, up 10.3 per cent. For the year-to-date, the total stands at $1.22bn, up 23.2 per cent from $988.7m in the prior-year period. Sports wagering gross revenue reported by casinos, racetracks and their partners was $98m, up 18.9 per cent from $52m in September 2021. Revenue was $516.9m for the year-to-date – a 7.3 per cent decline when compared to $475.3m for the prior period.

In terms of properties, Bally’s won nearly $15.9m from in-person gamblers in September, up 12.8 per cent from a year ago. It won over $3.7m online, compared with just $337,000 a year earlier, and it won over $905,000 from sports betting, up from $126,000 a year ago.

Borgata won $62.3m from in-person gamblers, up 3.5 per cent year-on-year. It won $41.1m online, up 7.6 per cent, and it won over $10m from sports bets, down from over $13.4 million a year ago.

Caesars won $22.4m from in-person gamblers, up 1.8 per cent compared to September 2021. It won nearly $1.5m in sports bets, compared to a loss of over $380,000 a year ago.

Golden Nugget won nearly $13.5m from in-person gamblers, up 4.3 per cent year-on-year. It won over $34m online, up 10 per cent, and it won just over $224,000 from sports betting, about twice what it did a year earlier.

Hard Rock won $43.6m from in-person gamblers, up 6.3 per cent compared to September 2021. It won nearly $5.7m online, down 2 per cent, and it won $1.8m from sports bets, marginally above what it won a year earlier.

Harrah’s won $23.2m from in-person gamblers, down 15.5 per cent year-on-year. It lost almost $83,000 online, compared with winnings of nearly $386,000 a year ago.

The Ocean casino won nearly $30.6m from in-person gamblers, up 5.2 per cent from a year ago. It won nearly $2.4m online, about double what it did a year ago, and it won over $536,000 in sports bets, down from the $1.6m it won on such bets a year ago.

Gaming revenue for the year to date is $3.87bn, up 12.3 per cent from $3.44bn at the same point last year.

