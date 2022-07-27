Evolution launches Gold Bar Roulette

Evolution announced the launch of Gold Bar Roulette, enabling players to take control and stack up massive multipliers.

Press release.- Evolution today announced the launch of Gold Bar Roulette, a new addition to its live Roulette family and a game that puts players in control while offering increased entertainment and rewards.

The “putting players in control” element means players can now choose their own lucky numbers instead of multipliers being assigned to random numbers. At the same time, players can take advantage of the potential for massively multiped wins by choosing the size of the multipliers.

In Gold Bar Roulette, every player can win valuable Gold Bars with multipliers during the course of what is an otherwise standard game of Roulette. A random number of Gold Bars can be won when winning on a Straight Up bet. Each Gold Bar is worth 88x and can be used in future game rounds on any Straight Up bet to greatly increase the payout in the event of a win. A player’s won Gold Bars remain available in their account for 180 days.

What’s more, players can choose to stack multiple Gold Bars on a single Straight Up bet spot—and the potential multiplied payouts grow accordingly. Chip bets and Gold Bar bets are kept separate, with the Gold Bars having their own value as well as their 88x multiplier value. This presents many exciting winning possibilities for players.

What also stands out in Gold Bar Roulette is the stunning live game environment. It resembles the most enticing gold bullion vault imaginable, with the suspenseful opening of the vault in every game round playing a key role in determining how many Gold Bars players are able to win in that round.

Todd Haushalter, chief product officer at Evolution, said: “Having witnessed the amazing popularity of our Lightning Roulette game, we know there is an appetite for unique Roulette games that add extra suspense, entertainment and potential for big payouts. We also know how much players love big multipliers, so for Gold Bar Roulette we thought why not go a step further and give the player more control—why not let the player choose what numbers will pay big – and how big the payout should be?”

Haushalter added: “In Gold Bar Roulette, the golden wheel and Gold Bar vault environment is spellbinding. Players just love it when the number of Gold Bars that can be won is revealed, and then having the freedom to stack high their won Gold Bars on their own lucky number or numbers. The Gold Bars offer the chance of some big, multiplied wins—depending on how players choose to use their Gold Bars it’s possible to reach multiplied payouts as high as 10,000x or even double that!”

See also: Evolution launches its new Connecticut live casino studio