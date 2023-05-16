Evolution launches online live craps in Michigan

Michigan is the third US state where the live dealer craps is available.

The game will be available through BetMGM, BetRivers, PointsBet and PokerStars Casino.

US.- Evolution has launched its live craps online casino game in Michigan, following approval from the Michigan Gaming Control Board. It is now available through BetMGM, BetRivers, PointsBet and PokerStars Casino.

Michigan is the third US state where the live dealer craps game is available. The game was initially launched in Europe in 2020. Pennsylvania and New Jersey were the first US states to access the title in 2022.

Jeff Millar, chief commercial officer for North America at Evolution said: “We are so proud that this game was the very first online live craps game in the industry. In every state so far, its launch is seen as a true landmark moment because craps is such an iconic game with a long and colorful history in the US. Our live craps captures all the excitement of a traditional Craps table, along with the atmosphere of the speakeasy era. I’m confident that players in Michigan will love our live craps.”

In March, Evolution announced an agreement with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) to launch Mega Ball for players in Canada. The agreement, which sees the introduction of the renowned game to the North American market, is another stage in Evolution and BCLC’s long-lasting partnership.

Under the agreement, BCLC becomes the first Evolution client in North America to launch Mega Ball from a North American-based Studio. This presence of game-style online entertainment from our studio location in Vancouver is a first for the Canadian market.

Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $216.4m in March

Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $216.4m in gross Internet casino gaming and sports betting receipts in March. That’s an increase of 26.7 per cent compared with February.

The Michigan Gaming Control Board reported that March Internet gaming gross receipts were a Michigan record of $171.8m, surpassing the previous record of $153.7m set in January. Gross sports betting receipts totalled $44.6m. The numbers compare to $131.7m and $30.5m in March 2022.